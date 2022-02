Medicover Romania Ends 2021 With 34% Higher Turnover Of EUR171M

Medicover Romania Ends 2021 With 34% Higher Turnover Of EUR171M. Sweden’s Medicover Group, present on the Romanian market for over 25 years, ended 2021 with combined revenues of EUR171.6 million, up 34% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]