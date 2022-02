SIF Transilvania Net Profit up 189% in 2021

SIF Transilvania Net Profit up 189% in 2021. Financial investment company SIF Transilvania (SIF 3.RO) posted RON99.8 million net profit on December 31, 2021, up by about 189% compared with the about RON34.5 million of the same period of the previous year, ZF has calculated based on the preliminary financial report published on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]