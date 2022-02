Medicover Romania reports 34% stronger revenues in 2021

Medicover Romania reports 34% stronger revenues in 2021. The Swedish medical services provider Medicover, active on the Romanian market for over 25 years, reported its total revenues rose to EUR 171.6 mln in 2021, 34% more compared to the previous year. Romania is the group's third-largest market in terms of revenue globally, after Germany and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]