RO SocDem leader: 'Cap and subsidy' scheme for energy prices will be renewed

RO SocDem leader: 'Cap and subsidy' scheme for energy prices will be renewed. The Romanian Government will renew the 'cap and subsidy' energy aid scheme for households and small businesses after its expiration in March, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu implied in a Reuters interview on January 16. "If prices remain capped, why cut the VAT rate?" he stated. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]