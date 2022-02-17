|
Germany’s Metro Values Romanian Business at EUR225M
Feb 17, 2022
Germany’s Metro Values Romanian Business at EUR225M.
The Romanian operations of Germany’s group Metro are valued at EUR225 million, in line with data presented in a company report.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
INOX Lists Its First Bond Issue Of EUR1M On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb 18
INOX Magurele, one of the most important Romanian producers of stainless steel products and accessories, listed on Friday (Feb 18) its first bond issue worth EUR1 million, under the stock ticker INOX24E.
Startup Hyperhuman Readies For New Investment Round On SeedBlink Platform
Romanian startup company Hyperhuman, which developed a digital platform for fitness professionals for video content creation and monetization, is readying the launch of an investment campaign on SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT (...)
Allianz Group Ends 2021 With Total Revenue Of EUR148.5B, Up 5.7% Vs 2020
Allianz Group, present on the Romanian market through insurance company Allianz-Ţiriac, ended 2021 with total revenue of EUR148.5 billion, up 5.7% on the year, reaching an operating profit of EUR13.4 billion, up 24.6% from 2021, in line with data from Allianz (...)
President Iohannis, European Parliament President Metsola discuss security developments in EU's Eastern Neighbourhood
President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola discussing security developments in the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood, support for the Republic of Moldova in its European aspirations, energy security, with a focus on the latest proposal of (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15.374 following over 67.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours
As many as 15,374 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,073 from the previous day, with approximately 67,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...)
Bergenbier launches Praha - a beer created by Staropramen brewers
Bergenbier S.A., part of the Molson Coors group, expands its portfolio with the new Praha beer, created by the famous Staropramen brewers. Staropramen’s vast experience and rich heritage in brewing differentiate Praha, the new Pilsner Lager, with an unique combination of rich taste, bold aroma (...)
Consultancy services for NRRP projects, under the magnifying glass
Nascent Health Infrastructure Development Agency stirs heated polemics between current Health Minister and his predecessor from USR. Rafila challenges consultancy cost estimates Health Minister Alexandru Rafila takes issue with the fact that the Health chapter of the National Recovery and (...)
