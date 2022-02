Sting’s Cluj-Napoca concert rescheduled to fall

Sting's Cluj-Napoca concert rescheduled to fall. The concert that Sting was due to deliver in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, in March has been pushed to September because of current pandemic-related restrictions, the organizers announced. The new date for the Cluj-Napoca concert is September 30. All of the artist's concerts scheduled (...)