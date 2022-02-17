DefMin Dincu, Norwegian counterpart discuss in Brussels Romania’s purchasing 32 F-16 fighter jets

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu met on Wednesday with his Norwegian counterpart Odd Roger Enoksen on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers meeting taking place until Thursday in Brussels, the National Defense Ministry informs. According to the cited source, the two Defense (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]