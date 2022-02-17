President Iohannis at the informal meeting on security situation in Sahel: Security in EU’s southern neighbourhood is important because challenges in the eastern one



President Iohannis at the informal meeting on security situation in Sahel: Security in EU’s southern neighbourhood is important because challenges in the eastern one.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis attended an informal meeting in Paris on Wednesday at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the security situation in the Sahel, where he welcomed the meeting being held before a European Union – African Union summit, underscoring the need (...)