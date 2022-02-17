Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare has received the approval of the ASF for the acquisition of ERGO Asigurări and ERGO Asigurări de Viață



Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare has received the approval of the ASF for the acquisition of ERGO Asigurări and ERGO Asigurări de Viață.

The insurance company SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE announces the receipt of the approval from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the acquisition of ERGO Asigurări and ERGO Asigurări de Viață. Thus, the company holds two of the necessary approvals to complete the (...)