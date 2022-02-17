Colliers: The Romanian investment market recorded transactions of almost €900 million last year, in line with 2020



Despite the pandemic context, retail has returned to the spotlight for local and international investors in the last quarter of 2021 The total value of real estate investments approached 900 million euros in Romania in 2021, with more than a third of the traded amount being recorded in the (...)