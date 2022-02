Kosarom Sees Flat Turnover, at RON372M, in 2022 YOY

Kosarom Sees Flat Turnover, at RON372M, in 2022 YOY. Kosarom group, founded by Neculai Apostol, with 1,250 employees, expects turnover to remain unchanged this year against 2021, at RON372 million (EUR75 million), according to the founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]