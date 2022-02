Angst Set to Open 3-4 Stores in Bucharest, Wind Up Buftea Ready Meal Plant

Angst Set to Open 3-4 Stores in Bucharest, Wind Up Buftea Ready Meal Plant. Angst group, controlled by entrepreneur Sorin Minea, will further expand the own store network by opening another three-four stores in Bucharest this year and is set to complete the reconstruction of the ready meal plant, according to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]