Mozaik Investments acquires majority stake in fintech Pago Romania from Banca Transilvania. Investment company Mozaik Investments acquired from Banca Transilvania the 51.12% stake it held in Timesafe, the company which operates the payment app Pago in Romania. This is the first in a series of transactions that will consolidate the companies operating Pago in Romania, Poland and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]