Austria’s Fintech Unicorn Bitpanda Invests EUR10M In Opening Talent Hub In Bucharest

Austria’s Fintech Unicorn Bitpanda Invests EUR10M In Opening Talent Hub In Bucharest. Austrian fintech company Bitpanda announces the opening of a Talent Hub in capital Bucharest, following an investment of EUR10 million, Bitpanda representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]