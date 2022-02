Apex Alliance Appoints Vlad Cimuca As GM Of Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca Hotel

Apex Alliance Appoints Vlad Cimuca As GM Of Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca Hotel. Lithuania’s Apex Alliance Group, which operates five hotels in Bucharest, has appointed Vlad Cimuca as General Manager of the business Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel – am initial investment of EUR22.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]