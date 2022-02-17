Transport minister announces introduction of combined ticket for Bucharest's airport train, subway & overground public transport

Transport minister announces introduction of combined ticket for Bucharest's airport train, subway & overground public transport. Starting February 17, travelers have the option of using the combined ticket or pass the includes the train service to the Bucharest airport, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. This covers the train service linking Bucharest's Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]