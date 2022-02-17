Daikin accelerates race to zero net carbon emissions and supports environmental impact reduction by expanding Bluevolution range with new R-32 Small Inverter Chiller



Daikin accelerates race to zero net carbon emissions and supports environmental impact reduction by expanding Bluevolution range with new R-32 Small Inverter Chiller.

Inverter technology allows Daikin units to operate at partial capacity, reducing energy consumption, operating costs and CO2 emissions by up to 25% The new series of small chillers (cooling units), which operate in both cooling and heat pump, offers cooling and heating capacities from 16 kW to (...)