Lagardère Travel Retail Invests EUR70,000 in Business Lounge at Sibiu Airport. Lagardère Travel Retail, part of the French group Lagardère, active in the travel retail sector, has invested around EUR70,000 in a business lounge at the Sibiu Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]