Startup OVES Enterprise Set To Double Its Turnover To RON30M; Eyes EUR1.5M Investments In 2022. Romanian software development startup OVES Enterprise based in the city of Cluj-Napoca plans to double its turnover up to RON30 million in 2022 and to invest EUR1.5 million in developing products, acquiring companies and sealing strategic partnerships in order to support its development on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]