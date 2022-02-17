President Iohannis reiterates in Brussels Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: Risks to European security are still critical



President Iohannis reiterates in Brussels Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: Risks to European security are still critical.

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. “At today’s EUCO I reiterated Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s (...)