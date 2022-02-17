HealthMin Rafila challenges consultancy cost estimates for the nascent Health Infrastructure Development Agency

HealthMin Rafila challenges consultancy cost estimates for the nascent Health Infrastructure Development Agency. Health Minister Alexandru Rafila takes issue with the fact that the Health chapter of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) laying out the sector’s financing program has been devised without consulting the Health Ministry, so that there are currently no criteria in place for selecting (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]