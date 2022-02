ERP Software Developer Transart Revenue Rises 20% to EUR4.47M in 2021

ERP Software Developer Transart Revenue Rises 20% to EUR4.47M in 2021. Cluj-Napoca based ERP software developer Transart and one of Romania's leading providers of software for companies, posted EUR4.47 million revenue at the end of 2021, up about 20% from EUR3.6 million of the previous year, the company officials said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]