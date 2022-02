Orange Romania Sees 3% Organic Growth In Consolidated Turnover To EUR430M YoY In 4Q/2021

Orange Romania Sees 3% Organic Growth In Consolidated Turnover To EUR430M YoY In 4Q/2021. Orange Romania Group on Thursday said it registered a consolidated turnover of EUR430 million in October-December 2021, seeing a 3% organic growth against the fourth quarter of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]