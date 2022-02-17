One Cotroceni Park Project To Host Ford Europe’s Future Services Center In Bucharest

One Cotroceni Park Project To Host Ford Europe’s Future Services Center In Bucharest. One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, has signed a contract with Ford Romania which leases office space within Bucharest’s One Cotroceni Park project for its future operations center called Ford Business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]