Garanti BBVA Romania Group Reports 55% Higher Net Profit, Of Over RON166M, In 2021

Garanti BBVA Romania Group Reports 55% Higher Net Profit, Of Over RON166M, In 2021. Garanti BBVA Romania Group, which brings together lender Garanti BBVA, consumer lending company Garanti BBVA Credite de Consum and Garanti BBVA Leasing, had a consolidated net profit of RON166.1 million in 2021, up 55% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]