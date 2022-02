NN Romania Ends 2021 With RON4.6B Assets On Insurance Segment

NN Romania Ends 2021 With RON4.6B Assets On Insurance Segment. Insurance company NN Asigurari de Viata ended 2021 with assets of RON4.6 billion, up 8.5% against 2020, and a pre-tax profit of RON86 million, down 10.4% on the year, in line with data from NN officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]