NN Asigurari de Viata Ends 2021 With RON4.6B Financial Assets On Health, Life Insurance Segment. The financial assets managed by insurer NN Asigurari de Viata on the life and health insurance segment reached nearly RON4.6 billion at end-2021, up 8.5% against 2020, and its pre-tax profit stood at RON86 million, down 10.4% on the year, in line with company