Garanti BBVA Group Romania posted a net profit of over RON 166 million in 2021

Garanti BBVA Group Romania posted a net profit of over RON 166 million in 2021. Garanti BBVA Group Romania, which brings together the bank Garanti BBVA, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance and Garanti BBVA Leasing, registered a consolidated net profit of RON 166.1 million in 2021, 55% increase over the 2020 result. Last year, Garanti BBVA Group registered net revenues of RON (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]