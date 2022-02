Agroland Agribusiness 2021 Net Profit Soars by 77% to RON2.2M YOY

Agroland Agribusiness 2021 Net Profit Soars by 77% to RON2.2M YOY. Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), specialized in the sale of inputs for organic and conventional farming, part of Agroland group, for 2021 reported operating revenues worth RON32.3 million, up 75% from 2020, and net profit of RON2.2 million, 77% higher (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]