Germany’s Veka Sees Turnover Rise by 50% in Romania in 2021 YOY

Germany’s Veka Sees Turnover Rise by 50% in Romania in 2021 YOY. Germany’s PVC profile maker Veka, present in Romania with a plant on Bucharest-Pitesti highway, saw turnover go up by over 50% in 2021 against 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]