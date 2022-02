Evopack Targets 30-40% Turnover Growth in 2022

Evopack Targets 30-40% Turnover Growth in 2022. Evopack, which produces cardboard and paper packaging in a plant in Piatra-Neamt and which delivers to McDonald’s KFC, Spartan and Mesopotamia restaurant chains, ended 2021 with turnover of almost EUR4 million and for 2022 has budgeted a 30-40% increase as it has gained new clients, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]