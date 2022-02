Kruk Romania Buys over 60 Portfolios in 2021

Kruk Romania Buys over 60 Portfolios in 2021. Debt collection firm Kruk Romania in 2021 bought over 60 portfolios, coming to manage more than 2 million Romanians in 15 years of activity, said Cosmina Marinescu, CEO of Kruk Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]