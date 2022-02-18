Legal Committee of Chamber of Deputies votes Report on bill to abolish SIIJ

Legal Committee of Chamber of Deputies votes Report on bill to abolish SIIJ. The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Friday voted for a report on the adoption of the draft law on the abolition of the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ). There were 18 votes cast “in favour” and 7 “against”. The draft law, initiated by the Ministry of Justice,... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]