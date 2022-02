Bitpanda invests €10M in new Talent Hub in Bucharest

Bitpanda invests €10M in new Talent Hub in Bucharest. Austrian fintech unicorn Bitpanda announces the opening of a Talent Hub in Bucharest, led by Rares Hutanu as Director of Engineering. Just six months after securing a $263 million Series C, Bitpanda is gearing up its engineering team aiming to bring onboard more than 70 people in its Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]