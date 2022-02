INOX Lists Its First Bond Issue Of EUR1M On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb 18

INOX Magurele, one of the most important Romanian producers of stainless steel products and accessories, listed on Friday (Feb 18) its first bond issue worth EUR1 million, under the stock ticker INOX24E. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]