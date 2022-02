Startup Hyperhuman Readies For New Investment Round On SeedBlink Platform

Startup Hyperhuman Readies For New Investment Round On SeedBlink Platform. Romanian startup company Hyperhuman, which developed a digital platform for fitness professionals for video content creation and monetization, is readying the launch of an investment campaign on SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]