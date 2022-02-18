Peasant Museum in Bucharest to host fair dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition

Peasant Museum in Bucharest to host fair dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition. The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest will host a fair dedicated to the local martisor spring tradition between February 25 and March 1. Due to the pandemic context, fewer artisans and artists will be present at the fair this year, but with a varied offer of martisoare. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]