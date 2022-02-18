Apex Alliance appoints new GM for Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel

Apex Alliance appoints new GM for Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel. Lithuanian group Apex Alliance announced on February 17 that it appointed Vlad Cimuca as general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca business hotel, an initial investment of EUR 22.5 million. Cimuca has 17 years of experience in hospitality. He previously held the position (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]