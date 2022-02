Romania gets EUR 234 mln for human capital projects

Romania gets EUR 234 mln for human capital projects. The European Commission has provided a total of EUR 285 mln to support the operational programs of Romania, France and Germany under the European Social Fund. Out of this, Romania receives EUR 234 mln for its operational program on human capital, Ziarul Financiar reported. Additional resources (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]