February 18, 2022

Romania's market regulator close to open the door to more spot electricity exchanges
Romania's market regulator close to open the door to more spot electricity exchanges.

The Romanian market regulator body ANRE is preparing licensing orders, which could allow several electricity market operators (OPEEDs) to manage day-ahead markets (DAM) or intraday markets. The new secondary legislation proposed by ANRE is the result of the amendments made last year to the (...)

