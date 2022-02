Garanti BBVA Romania boasts 55% larger earnings in 2021

Garanti BBVA Romania boasts 55% larger earnings in 2021. Garanti BBVA Group Romania, which brings together the bank Garanti BBVA, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance and Garanti BBVA Leasing, registered a consolidated net profit of RON 166.1 mln (some EUR 33 mln) in 2021, a 55% increase over the 2020 result. On a stand-alone basis, the bank posted a net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]