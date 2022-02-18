Construction works in Romania shrink by 0.6% in 2021 despite active residential segment

Construction works in Romania shrink by 0.6% in 2021 despite active residential segment. The volume of construction works in Romania decreased last year by 0.6% compared to 2020, despite the robust 28% advance of the residential buildings segment, according to data released by the statistics office INS. The volume of works on non-residential buildings (a rather heterogeneous (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]