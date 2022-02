Survey: House Prices/Sqm In Romania Undervalued By About 30% Vs Prices On Other Realty Markets In Europe



House prices per square meter in Romania are undervalued by almost 30% compared to house prices on other real estate markets in Europe, as per a report by Social Monitor ordered by real estate developer Nordis Group.