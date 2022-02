High-Tech Systems & Software Eyes Over EUR33M Turnover In 2022, Up 20% YoY

High-Tech Systems & Software (Htss), specialized in providing business software services, ended 2021 with a turnover of EUR27.7 million, up nearly 15% on the year, and targets over EUR33 million in turnover in 2022, company officials said.