Altur Concludes Two Loan Contracts Of RON3.3M With Company Shareholder Adrian Andrici

Altur Concludes Two Loan Contracts Of RON3.3M With Company Shareholder Adrian Andrici. Auto parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT.RO), listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday informed its shareholders of the conclusion of two loan contracts with Adrian Andrici, a significant shareholder of the company, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]