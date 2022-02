JYSK To Inaugurate Three New Stores On Feb 24; Reaches 117 Units In Romania

JYSK To Inaugurate Three New Stores On Feb 24; Reaches 117 Units In Romania. Scandinavian furniture and home products retailer JYSK is continuing its expansion in Romania by opening three new stores on Thursday (Feb 24) in the towns of Ploiesti and Resita and the Floresti commune near the city of Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]