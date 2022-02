Romania Life Insurance Market Sees 50.2% Growth In Last 11 Years

Romania Life Insurance Market Sees 50.2% Growth In Last 11 Years. Romania’s life insurance market reported underwritings of RON2.6 billion at the end of 2021, up 17.6% from 2020, but, in terms of the weight held in the overall market, this segment seems to be going downwards, in line with preliminary data from the country’s financial supervisory authority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]