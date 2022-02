Transport Trade Services Ends 2021 with RON600M Revenue

Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), an entrepreneurial business listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange announced its financial results for 2021 on Monday evening. Thus, the company had total consolidated revenues of RON598 million, an increase of 15%, and a net profit of (...)