Romanian reformist USR blames ruling coalition for transforming, not abrogating SIIJ

Romanian reformist USR blames ruling coalition for transforming, not abrogating SIIJ. The interim president of the Romanian reformist party USR, Cătălin Drulă, criticized in harsh terms the draft law passed by the Government and already approved by the deputies for the abolishment of the special prosecution body SIIJ supposed to deal with the crimes of the magistrates. He accused (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]