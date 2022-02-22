French-Italian clothing maker Moncler pours EUR 10 mln in its Romanian factory

The French-Italian luxury clothing manufacturer Moncler will invest EUR 10 mln in its factory that it has operated since 2015 in Bacau, in eastern Romania. The new building will be completed later this year. "The new building will stretch over 8,000 square meters and will include a new (...)